(KTAL/KMSS) – The holidays are typically meant to be a cheerful and family-oriented time, but with the many events taking place there is also the added pressure to make it all happen for your family.

Author and sobriety coach Celeste Yvonne is sharing her story in hopes of helping others who struggle with stress during the Holiday season.

“I wasn’t some worthless drunk, obviously—look at my schedule! I was doing it all and doing a halfway decent job at it. The truth is, there was one thing I was not doing well. My parenting felt strained. Alcohol only made things worse. I was edgy. I was inconsistent. I was impatient.” said Celeste Yvonne, a sober mom advocate.

Yvonne shares her top tips for emotional sobriety, ways to manage holiday stress, and navigating holiday events sober.

