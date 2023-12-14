(KTAL/KMSS) – During the winter months and holiday season, doctors track rises in colds, flu, RSV, and COVID-19 and say that diet is a great way to supplement your immune system against infection.

Nutritional expert Dr. Michael Garko has more than 16 years of experience.

According to the CDC, December through February is the peak of flu season in the U.S.

Garko has tips on ways to boost your immunity.

Incorporate foods with zinc.

Include a color diet incorporating fruits and vegetables, such as chickpeas, clementines, strawberries, and bell peppers, in your routine.

Staying hydrated is vital for your immune system.

Take breaks through the busy season.

Consume supplements like elderberry, vitamin D, and Echinacea.

Watch Dr. Michael Garko talk about ways to boost your body’s immune system on KTAL News Now live at 11:30 in the player above.