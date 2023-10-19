(KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana high school football teams are in the home stretch to the postseason.

Some teams remain undefeated moving into week 8 of the football season. Those two teams are our ‘Game of the Week’ with D’Arbonne Woods facing Calvary Baptist Academy.

Other teams still hoping to clinch a spot for a run to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association LHSAA State Championship title.

We will preview these Louisiana teams to kick off Haughton vs. Benton and North Desoto vs. Huntington.

And a big matchup many Texans are looking forward to is Carthage taking on Center.