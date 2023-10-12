(KTAL/KMSS) – The road to post-postseason is just around the corner, but these high school football teams have a few more games before a run to a state championship title begins.

North Desoto heads to Stonewall for their Friday night game against Evangel. This district play is our ‘Game of the Week’. A win is important for both teams with just three games left in the regular season.

A Shreveport – Bossier matchup with Parkway and Byrd meeting on the field Thursday night.

With a 4-game win streak and 3-0 on district matchups, Captain Shreve meets Natchitoches Central on the battlefield Friday night.

Here are some other games you can expect highlights from in your ‘Friday Night Blitz’, Calvary, Green Oaks, Bossier, BTW, Ringgold, Glenbrook, and more.

Plenty of great games to watch this week in Texas such as Pleasant Grove, Pittsburg, Gilmer, Liberty Eylau, Daingerfield, Center, Carthage and so much more.