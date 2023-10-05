(KTAL/KMSS) – Football season is in full swing with just 4 weeks away from post-season playoff matchups, but before that, we have another week of regular season matchups under the stadium lights.

Your Friday night ‘Game of the Week’ highlights the Captain Shreve Gators who have turned their season in the right direction. They face Airline a powerhouse team in Bossier looking to stay undefeated.

We preview two other big Louisiana matchups happening on Friday with North Caddo, Calvary, North Wood, and Evangel.

Calvary is a Shreveport team dominating this season. They also hope to stay undefeated moving into their next game against North Caddo.

A Texas ball game you can look forward to is Gilmer vs. Pleasant Grove. Both teams meet as their first district play of the season.

Join us for a breakdown of these games, LIVE interaction, and more watch in the player above at 1 p.m.