(KTAL/KMSS) – Consumers across the country are purchasing a long list of ingredients for their holiday gatherings, but as Americans face the issues of inflation, is there a way to save money on groceries?

Rachel West is a senior nutrition editor with eMeals and is sharing her tips and guidance on ways consumers can save on holiday groceries.

eMeals is a well-known meal-planning app that also utilizes social media to share insight on easy and budget-friendly meals.

The Economic Research Service conducted a summary of findings through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Their food price outlook predicts in 2024, the cost of food will increase by 2.9%.

West shares tips on purchasing ingredients that are in season to purchase them at a better price, cooking with more cost-effective meats, and consuming more meatless meals to save money on groceries.

