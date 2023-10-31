(KTAL/KMSS) – During the month of October, experts and specialists are educating schools and communities to raise awareness for bullying prevention.

Mental health experts want to share resources with parents and guardians to help people understand the impacts of bullying and the signs of suicidal ideation.

Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin is the CEO of Parents Anonymous an organization that provides free mental health services through support groups and a multilingual helpline.

She launched Parents Anonymous to empower parents, children, and communities to enhance mental health resources.

Pion-Berlin will share resources that may help parents and guardians aid their children through bullying.

National Parent Helpline is one of those resources offering free mental health services in the form of a support group or just one call away.

Dr. Pion-Berlin shares her expertise while bringing awareness to National Bullying Prevention Month.