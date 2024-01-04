(KTAL/KMSS) – Marriage365 is an app to help marriages stay intact during divorce month.

Divorce attorneys and family law courts see a spike in divorce filings in January immediately after the new year.

Marriage365 is an app created by Casey and Meygan Caston, a married couple and now two authors of various relationship help books who are on a mission to help other couples. The app brings a team of relationship experts together to share a wealth of insights.

These experts help married couples navigate marital challenges from post-holiday stressors like financial burdens to a lack of emotional connection.

Since launching Marriage365, the Castons have also published 4 variations of self-help books guiding couples and families through conversations that enhance their connections.

Casey and Meygan Caston are set to share the insight they have gained over the last 12 years LIVE on Thursday, January 4, at 2:30 p.m. here on KTALnews.com.