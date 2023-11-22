(KTAL/KMSS) – Alex Smith, an Alexandria native, will perform on the “Celebration Gator” representing Louisiana and its rich culture.

The Louisiana float will roll for its third consecutive year in the 97th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Parade organizers are anticipating viewership to reach at least 2 billion people. They hope the “Celebration Gator” helps to encourage others to experience the culture, history, food, and music that uniquely represents Louisiana.

Performers on the float also include Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw from Mandeville, Louisiana.

Alex Smith is set to perform some of his Country Music hits.

Watch Smith Live here on KTALnews.com ahead of his performance on “Celebration Gator”.