(KTAL/KMSS) – The third and final season of “La Brea” will release on January 9, 2024.

The show aired its first episode in September 2021. Viewers interested in genres encompassing science fiction, action, thriller, drama, adventure, and mystery are captivated by the “La Brea” storyline.

The story begins after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, dropping people into an unexplainable world.

Just as the group gathered with hopes of escaping and returning home season two ended with a broken time machine and the arrival of new unexplainable creatures from different time periods.

Chiké Okonkwo plays Ty Coleman one of the lead series cast.

You can watch the series on Peacock, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Live as Okonkwo shares insight into all the things you can expect in season three on January 5 at 11 a.m. here on KTALnews.com.