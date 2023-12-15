(KTAL/KMSS) – During such a joyous time, for some, it could be a reminder of who they’re unable to celebrate with due to loss.

No matter how loss is experienced, it impacts everyone in different ways. This is why Theo Boyd wrote ‘My Grief Is Not Like Yours‘, a book to help guide others struggling with loss.

Boyd’s three top tips are to celebrate and remember those memories you hold onto by writing them down, allowing yourself to sleep, cry, yell, or ask for help, and finding groups that you can use as a support system.