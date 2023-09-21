(KTAL/KMSS) – This week’s biggest matchups we stay local in Louisiana.

Keeping things close to home with the ‘Brotherton Bowl’ Haughton vs. Parkway. Two brothers head coaching the opposite team, looking for bragging rights in their family.

Your Thursday night games give Byrd another chance to get a win under their belt this season with a streak of three losses they face Captain Shreve. Benton and Airline also meet, the Vikings hoping to stay undefeated.

Two undefeated teams meet under the Friday night lights Wossman vs. Calvary.

Your ‘Sports Talk’ preview will tease the top Lousiana matchups.

But your ‘Friday Night Blitz’ will highlight games in Texas and Arkansas such as Texas High, Hallsville, Paris, Pleasant Grove, DaQueen, Hope, Magnolia, and Arkansas High.