(KTAL/KMSS) – High school football teams remain local for this week’s matchups.

Two Texas high school football teams are our ‘Game of the Week’.

Daingerfield will travel to Center Texas to face the Roughriders. Both teams have a 2-1 record on the season so far.

A few other Texas matchups happening this week are Texas High, Tyler Legacy, Marshall, and Carthage.

In Louisiana, catch a preview of these high school football games. Benton, Bossier, Parkway, Isidore Newman, Green Oaks, Calvary, Byrd and BTW.