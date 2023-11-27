(KTAL/KMSS) – The American Red Cross is finding it harder year after year to support families in need across the U.S. facing adversity after natural disasters.

According to the Red Cross, they have found the intensifying climate crisis is causing the cost of damages due to natural disasters to reach record-breaking numbers.

They claim the cost of those damages has increased by 80% over the past decade.

“In 2023 alone, an all-time high of 24 billion dollar disasters ravaged communities across the country, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes from events,” said the American Red Cross.

The events they are referring to are listed below.

Hurricane Idalia, Florida

Wildfires, Hawaii

Severe Storms and tornadoes in Southern, Central, and Eastern states

Atmospheric River Flooding, California

The Red Cross provides large disaster relief, supporting families with lodging, food, and basic necessities. But they say the compounding climate crisis with multiple disasters at one time and the rising costs is posing a challenge for their front-line workers.

Jennifer Pipa, vice president of American Red Cross Disaster Programs, is sharing how you can help the Red Cross continue to serve its mission for communities in need across the U.S.