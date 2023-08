SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For 70 years, KTAL NBC 6 News has served the community by providing news, weather, and sports and supporting local businesses and charities.

On August 16, 1953, power was turned on to the transmitter at KCMC to become the first television station to serve the Shreveport-Texarkana market.

KTAL 70th Anniversary Special:

Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak and Vanna White wish KTAL a happy 70th anniversary

Former talent shares their experiences being part of KTAL NBC 6: