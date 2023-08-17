SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KTAL celebrates 70 years of serving the community.

The FCC mandates that TV stations must serve their community in the public interest. Our General Manager Mark McKay says he believes we have exceeded that mandate.

In the early years of KTAL, many of the programs were broadcast live. Not only were newscasts live, but the station also created entertainment programs like the Captain Tall Tower Show which aired from 1961 to 1965.

It was a children’s show with a studio audience comprised of local children.

Henry Clements portrayed Captain Tall Tower and said, “I was Captain Tall Tower there because they had the tallest tower in the south, we did about 40 mins live every day, we had a first-class operation we always had a first-class set and we had real set people and Shreveport had not seen that and has not seen that since.“

We moved into the 80’s and 90’s contributing to our community by hosting the annual Easter Seals telethon. Raising thousands of dollars each year.

In 2009 we were a part of the Love network of stations broadcasting the Jerry Lewis MDA telethon. Locally we raised over three hundred eighty-nine thousand two hundred dollars.

We continue the tradition today with many community-oriented segments like Salute the Badge, Operation Kindness, Something Good with Lynn Vance, Cares Krewe, Remarkable Women, and 6 Hours of Caring.

KTAL has been recognized by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters two years in a row. In 2023 we were honored by The National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Awards.