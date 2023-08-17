(KTAL/KMSS) – From radio waves to digital satellite transmission, the start of KTAL NBC 6 in the community of Texarkana is something many remember fondly.

KTAL began as KCMC-TV, broadcasting live television to the community, and it all started with a very small crew made up of people who called Texarkana home.

One of the members of the crew was Morris Arnold, a Texarkana native who was fascinated by television. “I was born in Texarkana, Texas. My family had been there since the 1880s and we’ve been around a long time. It was our home, still is to me in my mind,” Arnold explained.

Arnold recalls hearing about the station opening up in town and picking up the phone to ask for a job. It was a phone call that put him at the forefront of history.

“I called them up one day and said, you know I’d like to come work out there and they let me. The first thing I did was in 1956. I worked as sort of an unpaid gopher for election results and then worked my way into the staff that way,” Arnold recalled.

Arnold learned the ins and outs of working behind the camera, back when technology was not as advanced as it is today.

He shared many stories that highlight how far technology has come. He recalls meteorologists during that time, using a piece of glass with a map behind it and magic markers.

Many things have changed in 70 years, but one thing is certain, the community of Texarkana continues to show their support from KTAL NBC 6 as the only television station in the city.