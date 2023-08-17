Texarkana, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – Mayors of Texarkana, Texas Bob Bruggeman and Allen Brown Mayor of Texarkana, Arkansas proclaimed Wednesday as KTAL NBC 6 Day in the community of Texarkana in lieu of KTAL’s 70th anniversary.

For 70 years KTAL NBC 6 News has served the community of Texarkana by being a steadfast source of local news, weather information, and sports since its inception on August 16, 1953

The joint proclamation honored KTAL NBC 6 as the longest-serving television news station in the Shreveport market.

KTAL was first on-air as KCMC-TV back in 1953, and it was the first television station to sign on in the Ark-La-Tex.

The proclamation reads in part “KTAL NBC 6 is making a difference in our communities, not only through positive storytelling but through real action.”

KTAL is still the only television station in Texarkana.