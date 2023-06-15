SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Never disheveled, perfectly pleated pants, and full of wisdom, we take a look at KTAL NBC 6 through the eyes of the only member of the newsroom who witnessed that station’s evolution over more than 40 years.

Michal Murff started his professional career in March 1982 at KTAL – and has had a 41-year run.

“This was my first getting paid for a professional job,” Murff said.

He started his time as a news photographer and was quickly promoted through the ranks to chief photographer and eventually to his current position of news manager – a position Murff secured within his first three years.

He credits his rise through the station to management.

Murff shared that they saw the initiative he was taking and the way he handled shoots; that brought him to the place he is in now.

“A lot of times when other news photographers came, I would be the one to train them and show them what to do. And the news director at that time noticed that and he said, hey, you know, we really need to move you into the chief photographer position. So then I became the chief photographer.”

While he didn’t quite expect to end up in this position, everything seemed to fall into place for him. Murff spent his time at Southwestern Adventist University in Keene, Texas. In his time at SAU, he was given advice on taking a chance in broadcast news.

“You know, to be honest, when I was in college – you know when you first go there, you’re trying to decide what you wanna do. And someone said hey man, you probably have fun in broadcast, I tried it, you know, so in college, it became fun. I got to do a lot of things at TV stations and travel in the Dallas area to the big TV stations there seeing how they do the news. So that made things a little bit more exciting.”

Things have not stayed the same in his four decades of experience in the news business.

“You know, you got to change with time. Then also you got to adapt to the changes and it may not always be the change that you love to see come, but it always will be change that you would need to adapt to and learn to work with.”

Murff reflected on his time starting in the news business. All the equipment was much heavier than the new technology we currently have. At the start of his professional career, Murff shared that the cameras, tripods, and lights were a lot heavier and they even rolled on three-quarter-inch tape at that time.

As time progressed, the cameras got smaller and lighter. The station began shooting on smaller tapes and eventually made its way to digital cameras.

“I think, the best change I really enjoyed is seeing what comes along with all of these changes and the technology (that) makes things even better. But even though the equipment is a whole lot smaller, you’re getting better video and sound, light, and everything that comes with it.”

While change is not always easy, Murff shared that what once was important for news may not be important anymore and it is all about adapting to the new way.

“It’s getting used to what’s now considered news and the era that we ended used to be so important, it’s not so important now and what’s really important now, is what we focus on.”

As broadcast has changed and digital and social media have advanced, Murff has made peace that this is the way of the world now.

“One day every news source may be sending it out through text and you get your headlines through text.”

One thing Murff’s generation values is loyalty. Staying in one station for over four decades takes real dedication and Murff has shown that again and again.

“I think the loyalty has to come on both ends, just as much as I have to be loyal to the station and be dedicated. I think this station has to be loyal to me and dedicated to me and care about my needs. As well as I will care about the work that I’m doing with them and for them.”

Over the years he says has seen that this company cares about not only the work he is doing but also his needs as a person.

“I think they’ve shown that in many ways and, you know, the other thing that keeps a person in a place like this, me and my family here, this is home for me. So I think in most cases everybody wants to be home.”

Murff hopes that his skills and knowledge are a blessing to others and help them grow and give them a chance to learn what he has learned. Then they can take that knowledge and training and help someone else.

“I think it all works together because, any knowledge that you obtain in life, I think we ought to share that knowledge with others.”

At the end of the day, he hopes that the stories done at a station can help the community.

“But I really think my favorite part is when we can do stories that really help a community or personally help someone in their life. We can do stories that report what happened, but we also can do stories that make things happen for people.”

Even though he is a Shreveport native, Murff believes in telling the stories of all the small towns that may not get any TV coverage.

All in all, Murff believes in and welcomes change in the newsroom; and that news will always be something that people will need.

Whether it is broadcast or digital, he believes people are always going to need someone to inform them of what is going on.

His final piece of advice for young news professionals is that when they are hired for a job, they need to do their very best and always be as professional as they can.

“I’ve always said you work hard and do your very best and be as professional as you can. So that one day, that company, that job will realize they need you now. So you go there and need them and hopefully through your hard work, they realize you’ll be part of that company and they need you. Always work hard, always be professional and just give your best in your time and you know, set your goals.”

He also encourages young people to decide if this is actually the career they want.

“Because when you decide that this is a career and not just a job, you work hard on it.”