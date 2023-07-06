SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With more than four decades of combined experience as broadcast weathermen, the NBC 6 News meteorologists shared what life in the weather center is about.

With so much experience between them Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren, Josh Marcisz, and weather veteran Ron Young have seen lots of changes in weather forecasting and how the community receives those forecasts.

Stormy weather impacted both Young and Warren as children which sparked their curiosity of weather and a desire to conquer those fears by better understanding weather phenomena.

Young explained that storm sirens near his family’s Texarkana home put him on a mission.

NBC 6 Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren at home in self-quarantine during 2020 COVID-19 pandemic

“I promised myself that I would learn all I could about storms in order to be less afraid,” Young said.

Marcisz said growing up in places with “wild weather patterns” fascinated him.

“From monsoon thunderstorms in the desert southwest, to snowy winters in the Rocky Mountains, hurricanes in Florida, long severe weather seasons in Louisiana. I have always been fascinated by the weather and why it’s different in each corner of the country.”

Lynn Vance, Josh Marcisz and Alexandra Meachum in the 2010s (Source: KTAL archives)

When Young started his career in 1980 long before the high-tech newscasts of now.

“When I started at KTAL, we had a guy who painted fronts and rain on posterboard and we showed them full screen while I talked,” he chuckled. “Bare bones.”

Meteorology in the early days of KTAL News

The team agrees that technology has significantly improved the speed and accuracy of forecasting, especially during tornadoes.

“The speed of computer technology and the internet. This allows for more detailed and accurate forecast models and gives us the ability to show them on the air,” Warren said.

Marcisz, the youngest member of the team, became a broadcast meteorologist in 2007 and came to NBC 6 in 2010 has always had the benefit of technology for forecasting. However, he credits upgraded radars as a major improvement.

“One of the strongest tornadoes we had recently was an EF-3 that hit McCurtain County last November. If you were watching us that day, we were able to give those areas over an hour lead time that the storm and tornado could impact them.”

Warren a veteran whose broadcast career started in the mid-80s said he misses the old analog TV signal. He said they made live weather hits much easier from the field.

“Put an old portable tv on a table with an antenna and you can see what you need to see as it happens. With digital tv, I’m done talking about a graphic by the time the signal would reach the tv I’m using,” Warren said.

One of the more interesting facts about weather reporting is the fact that there is nothing on the screen behind them. It is a combination of TV magic and practice according to Warren and Marcisz but for Young, it was quite a learning curve.

“Green screen was a terror. I stared at the screen and not the camera, walked out of the picture and didn’t know my left from right. You name it, I bungled it,” Young said.

Ron Young joins as Chief Meteorologist in 1981 (Source: KTAL archives)

Weather is unpredictable, so a person who makes their living trying to understand, and forecast atmospheric events must also embrace challenges. Something that the three NBC 6 meteorologists all say they embrace.

“The challenge of being as accurate as possible and learning how to read the various ‘curve balls’ that Mother Nature can throw at you,” Warren said.

For Marcisz answering weather-related questions that most people are naturally curious about is all part of the fun of the job.

KTAL Weather team Ron Young, Todd Warren, Josh Marcisz (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“Getting to explain why things like lightning, tornadoes, and hurricanes happen. I think most people have a natural curiosity about the weather and I enjoy answering their questions.”