SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For 70 years KTAL NBC6 News has served the community by providing local news, sponsoring city events, and supporting local charities.

Walter E. Hussman Sr. (right) and Walter E. Hussman Jr. (left) pushing the button to turn on KCMC-TV; Texarkana, Arkansas, 1953
(Source: KTAL archives)

Chanel 6 first aired in Aug. 1953 as KCMC and was the first television station to serve the Shreveport-Texarkana market. On our 70th anniversary, we take a look back at the people who have had the honor to bring you community news that matters through the decades.

It started with a switch. In this photo, you can see Channel 6 President Walter E. Hussman Sr. (right) and Walter E. Hussman Jr. (left) pushing the button to turn on KCMC-TV; Texarkana, Arkansas, 1953.

1950s

Les Eugene behind camera #2 in the 1950s
1950s KTAL archives photos
Associated Press teletype ("rip and read") machine providing up-to-date election results
1950s KTAL archives photos
1950s KTAL archives photos
1950s KTAL archives photos

1960s

1950s KTAL archives photos
1950s KTAL archives photos
Article from 1961 announcing the change from KCMC to KTAL

In 1961 KCMC-TV became KTAL-TV in honor of the wide area across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana the station serves as a nod to the new tower under construction. The Vivian Tower became the second-tallest transmission tower in the Southern United States at that time.

1980s

Former Newschannel 6 News Director Gordon Grafton, Jr.
Ron Young joins as Chief Meteorologist in 1981

1990s

Former on-air personalities Sherrie Banner and Christy Douglas
70s KTAL anchors
Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter Tim Fletcher joins Newschannel 6 in 1994

2000s

Meteorologist Todd Warren joins the team
90s photo of KTAL NBC6 equipment
90s photo of KTAL NBC6 equipment
90s photo of KTAL NBC6 equipment
Brandon Dunn joined as Sports Director in 2007

2010s

Lynn Vance, Jacque Jovic and Dan Jovic in the 2010s
Set refresh construction 2010s
Lynn Vance and Josh Marcisz in the 2010s

2020s

Camera recording morning anchor Fernanda Hernandez
Prompter for newscast
KTAL control room
KTAL broadcast tower
KTAL source control center
KTAL KMSS newsroom

We will be adding additional photos as we countdown to KTAL’s 70th birthday on August 16, 2023.