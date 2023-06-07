SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For 70 years KTAL NBC6 News has served the community by providing local news, sponsoring city events, and supporting local charities.

(Source: KTAL archives)

Chanel 6 first aired in Aug. 1953 as KCMC and was the first television station to serve the Shreveport-Texarkana market. On our 70th anniversary, we take a look back at the people who have had the honor to bring you community news that matters through the decades.

It started with a switch. In this photo, you can see Channel 6 President Walter E. Hussman Sr. (right) and Walter E. Hussman Jr. (left) pushing the button to turn on KCMC-TV; Texarkana, Arkansas, 1953.

1950s

Pictured here:

Les Eugene behind camera #2 in the 1950s

Staff member checking the film from the show

Associated Press teletype (“rip and read”) machine providing up-to-date election results

Anchor checking information ahead of the broadcast

Vivian Tower under construction

Staff members at KCMC station

1960s

In 1961 KCMC-TV became KTAL-TV in honor of the wide area across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana the station serves as a nod to the new tower under construction. The Vivian Tower became the second-tallest transmission tower in the Southern United States at that time.

1980s

Pictured here:

Former Newscenter 6 News Director Gordon Grafton, Jr.

Ron Young joins as Chief Meteorologist in 1981

1990s

Pictured here:

Former on-air personalities Sherrie Banner and Christy Douglas

Meteorologist Ron White (top left), Dale Huffman (top middle), former Sports Director Darrell Rebouche (top right), former on-air personality Michele Sampson (bottom left), former anchor Jenifer Andrews (bottom right)

Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter Tim Fletcher joins Newschannel 6 in 1994 (Source: KTAL archives)

2000s

Pictured here:

Meteorologist Todd Warren joins the team

KTAL broadcast tower and satellites

Brandon Dunn joined as Sports Director in 2007

2010s

Pictured here:

TV personality Lynn Vance and anchors Jacque Jovic and Dan Jovic (left to right)

Set refresh construction

Meteorologist Josh Marcisz, TV personality Lynn Vance and anchor Alexandra Meachum (right, right of middle, middle)

2020s

Pictured here:

Camera recording morning anchor Fernanda Hernandez

Prompter for newscast

KTAL control room

KTAL set

KTAL broadcast tower

KTAL source control center

KTAL KMSS newsroom

We will be adding additional photos as we countdown to KTAL’s 70th birthday on August 16, 2023.