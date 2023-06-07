SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For 70 years KTAL NBC6 News has served the community by providing local news, sponsoring city events, and supporting local charities.
Chanel 6 first aired in Aug. 1953 as KCMC and was the first television station to serve the Shreveport-Texarkana market. On our 70th anniversary, we take a look back at the people who have had the honor to bring you community news that matters through the decades.
It started with a switch. In this photo, you can see Channel 6 President Walter E. Hussman Sr. (right) and Walter E. Hussman Jr. (left) pushing the button to turn on KCMC-TV; Texarkana, Arkansas, 1953.
1950s
Pictured here:
- Les Eugene behind camera #2 in the 1950s
- Staff member checking the film from the show
- Associated Press teletype (“rip and read”) machine providing up-to-date election results
- Anchor checking information ahead of the broadcast
- Vivian Tower under construction
- Staff members at KCMC station
1960s
In 1961 KCMC-TV became KTAL-TV in honor of the wide area across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana the station serves as a nod to the new tower under construction. The Vivian Tower became the second-tallest transmission tower in the Southern United States at that time.
1980s
Pictured here:
- Former Newscenter 6 News Director Gordon Grafton, Jr.
- Ron Young joins as Chief Meteorologist in 1981
1990s
Pictured here:
- Former on-air personalities Sherrie Banner and Christy Douglas
- Meteorologist Ron White (top left), Dale Huffman (top middle), former Sports Director Darrell Rebouche (top right), former on-air personality Michele Sampson (bottom left), former anchor Jenifer Andrews (bottom right)
- Weekend Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter Tim Fletcher joins Newschannel 6 in 1994 (Source: KTAL archives)
2000s
Pictured here:
- Meteorologist Todd Warren joins the team
- KTAL broadcast tower and satellites
- Brandon Dunn joined as Sports Director in 2007
2010s
Pictured here:
- TV personality Lynn Vance and anchors Jacque Jovic and Dan Jovic (left to right)
- Set refresh construction
- Meteorologist Josh Marcisz, TV personality Lynn Vance and anchor Alexandra Meachum (right, right of middle, middle)
2020s
Pictured here:
- Camera recording morning anchor Fernanda Hernandez
- Prompter for newscast
- KTAL control room
- KTAL set
- KTAL broadcast tower
- KTAL source control center
- KTAL KMSS newsroom
We will be adding additional photos as we countdown to KTAL’s 70th birthday on August 16, 2023.