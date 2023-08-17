SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KCMC-TV first hit the airwaves in 1953 as a joint endeavor by Clyde Palmer and his son-in-law Walter Hussman, Senior.

The Texarkana, Texas-based business was the first television station in the market.

In 1961, KCMC became KTAL, the call letters representing the viewers across Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

KTAL would see plenty of transformations throughout the years, from changing technology and graphics to new faces and new owners.

In November of 2000, the Hussmans sold the station to current owner Nexstar Media Group. That sale would eventually bring back a hometown reporter from 1981.

“We had a 5 o’clock show, The Texarkana Evening Report, which Ron Young and I… he did news and weather and I did sports,” said Mark McKay,

Mark McKay returned to KTAL as Vice-President and General Manager.

“In 2012 when I got here, they were switching from standard def to HD so it was a complete remodel of everything,” McKay recalled.

During the past 11 years, there has been an evolving focus on digital and emerging technologies, and a passion for not simply informing our viewers, but also promoting the good in our neighborhoods.

“That’s something that doesn’t come from me saying this is what we’re going to do,” McKay said. “It’s just in our DNA.”

Few people understand that commitment to the community as much as Managing Editor Michal Murff, who has worked at the station for more than 40 years.

“We’ve been able to put the word out to the public and through that people have received help in many different ways,” Murff explained.

From the early days of live programming for the community to telethons in the 80s and continuing partnerships today, KTAL prides itself on serving the ArkLaTex.

“When I reflect back on where we are today, which is what I’m very proud of, our community involvement, it’s been that way for the entire 70 years,” McKay reflected.

He says it will be that way for decades to come.