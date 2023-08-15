SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the world of news and storytelling, photographers play an essential role in capturing the moments that shape our understanding of the world.

Three remarkable photographers, Michael Murff, Arthur Nerio, and Monty Wolfe dedicated their lives to documenting history and creating connections within their communities. With decades of experience combined, they have become masters of their craft, each leaving an indelible mark on KTAL News’ history.

The three had the privilege of interviewing some of the most influential figures, including presidents of the United States and renowned artists like Maya Angelou, Jesse Jackson, Willie Nelson, and Al Sharpton.

With a career spanning over four decades, Murff believes that photography can unveil hidden perspectives, revealing the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary. Through his work, he has shared stories with the world, and he continues to pass down his experiences as the Desk Assignment Manager at KTAL.

Arthur Nerio’s lens offers a unique perspective by delving into the heart of his community. He cherishes the genuine relationships he has built through his photography, allowing him to capture the essence of the people and places he has documented over his 23 years of experience at KTAL. He continued his love for photography by establishing his own photography business.

For Monty Wolfe, photography is a means of understanding the world beyond the headlines. He emphasizes the importance of building connections with the individuals and organizations that shape the community, ultimately enriching his storytelling. Wolfe’s work goes beyond mere documentation, capturing the essence of the people and events that shape our lives.

These three photographers are committed to authenticity and passion for storytelling during their time as photojournalists. When asked about their careers, each photographer expressed deep appreciation for the experiences they’ve gained.

Arthur Nerio emphasized the trust that his community placed in him, while Monty Wolfe reflected on how his time as a news photographer at KTAL contributed to his success as a filmmaker. Michael Murff, with over 41 years of experience, shared that the journey comes with both ups and downs, but the satisfaction of contributing to others’ growth and success makes it all worthwhile.

As we admire the work of Michael Murff, Arthur Nerio, and Monty Wolfe, we recognize that there are many other photographers whose lenses have passed through KTAL to share their talent, and some still remain here today. Their dedication to their craft serves as an inspiration to future photographers and storytellers, reminding us of the power of visual storytelling to illuminate the world around us.

Watch the KTAL 70th Anniversary Special Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC 6.