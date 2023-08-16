SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On August 16, 1953, a button was pushed turning on power to the transmitter at KCMC. Pushing that button allowed KCMC to become the first television station to serve the Shreveport-Texarkana market.

A young man named Walter Hussman Jr. pushed the button. His father, Walter Sr., was the mastermind behind the transmitter tower and the television station getting built.

“I don’t remember a whole lot about that day because I think I was five years old,” said Walter Jr., as he quietly laughed. “He had me standing on a chair, I guess, pressing the button to actually put the station on the air.”

KCMC-TV was stationed in Texarkana, Texas. Maintaining studio facilities on Summerhill Road and College Drive operating as an affiliate of CBS.

In 1961, CBS informed Walter Sr., that the network was dropping their affiliation. According to Walter Jr., his father went to work in an effort to try and win over an NBC affiliation. He decided to make three major investments.

“He decided to build the second tallest television tower in the south at over 1,500 feet, which I think is the tower that you all are broadcasting from today,” said Walter Jr. “And move it to Vivian Louisiana. Which was about halfway between Shreveport and Texarkana, so they could really serve both markets.”

A brand new TV studio in Shreveport was also built.

“Then the third decision was he was gonna be the first station in the market to go to color. To have color television,” Hussman said. “Up until that time it was all black and white.”

The investments paid off, as they persuaded NBC to switch.

“It was a really big deal,” said Walter Jr. “I think the president of NBC and a lot of their celebrities actually came down to Shreveport.”

A changing of the call letters came as well.

“It was kind of a double entendre. It was Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. T-A-L. And it was tall. K-tall. So it was called KTAL because of the tall tower,” he said.

Walter Jr.’s WEHCO Media Incorporated sold KTAL to Nexstar Media Group in 2000.

“It was a painful decision to sell the television station. We hardly ever sell anything. That’s one of the few things we’ve ever sold in over 100 years of being in business,” he said. “But, we were pleased when Perry Sook and Nexstar came along and were interested in it. And paid us a good price, and we felt like it would be in good hands.”

Walter Jr. says he takes pride in the legacy his family has in bringing television to Shreveport, all thanks to the push of a button.

“I think it’s, it’s wonderful if you can have family businesses and they can be managed competently and, you know, they take a real interest in the community,” he said.

WEHCO Media Incorporated owns cable television systems, internet service providers, and newspapers throughout the United States, including the Texarkana Gazette.