SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If anchors and reporters are the faces of the newscasts the producer must be the heart – keeping time, and managing content while putting out tiny fires that the audience never sees.

Producing the news is not for the faint at heart. The hours can be strange, the work environment is fast-paced and everything decision they make is up for critique by viewers, and colleagues. Being a producer builds leadership, sparks creativity, and enhances problem-solving skills.

Malik Newson produces the morning news and shared his experience producing the age of technology, saying he loves the possibilities. He also shared some of the difficulties that come along with technology, such as equipment failures that affect the shows, especially during storms in the area.

“The ability to send something to our reporters who could be all the way in a different city, different state. We’ve done live hits in different countries. That wasn’t feasible back in the day,” Newson said.

Newson may be quite early in his producing career, but he has always had a passion for TV. He jokes with his mother about how it was destiny.

“She’s like ‘you always watched too much TV’ and now I’m in control of it,” Newson said.

For some former producers, KTAL was a stepping stone in their careers and a milestone in their personal life. Shelley Sparks Stridsberg is now a producer in Minneapolis and credits KTAL with giving her a foundation to become a strong journalist.

Stridsberg worked at KTAL from 2005 to 2010. During her time here, she covered big news events, such as Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Rita, and the election of former President Barack Obama.

She also met her husband at KTAL, who was a weekend photographer at the time. They started off as friends, and after Shreveport, he followed her to Denver, and then to her current city of Minneapolis. Her husband left the news business and is currently working in graphic design, and they now have three children.

Other former producers made a big career change, like Shelly Baswell Corkern, who is now an assistant principal at a local school in Shreveport.

“A lot of the things that I learned in journalism, I’ve used in teaching English,” hammering in on the importance of good grammar, as well as bravery.

“I’ve literally worked in live news, nothing should scare me,” expressed the school principal.

Corkern still feels nostalgia when she sees a news truck, saying she worked with some of the best in the business, mentioning Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren by name.

“It was an experience that I’ll never forget,” said Corkern.

Watch the KTAL 70th Anniversary Special on August 16 at 6:30 p.m.