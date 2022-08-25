MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Jefferson and Marion County took a step toward the preservation of one of the oldest fish species in America with a new proclamation.

The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago, and Jeffersonians are doing what they can to ensure the fish live on with the recent conservation measures.

Paddlefish faced near extinction in the 1970s’ after the Lake of the Pines dam was built and disrupted their breeding habitats. Their longevity was again threatened by overfishing which caused a decline in their numbers.

“These fish used to be in this river. They were native here and died out in the 1970s’,” Executive Director of Caddo Lake Institute Laura-Ashley Overdyke said.

The people of Jefferson are fighting to keep the Paddlefish alive. Residents joined a conservation effort to restock their numbers by partnering with the Caddo Lake Institute, which hosts a series of Paddlefish releases outside the Jefferson boat launch.

Overdyke says the rain made the water temperatures ideal for releasing the four-month-old fish. They can grow up to seven feet long, weigh hundreds of pounds, and live up to 30 years.

“They swim through the water with their mouths open and filter zooplankton out of the water to eat,” a Caddo Lake Institute worker said.

Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker and County Judge Lewart LaFleur said they are proud to preserve this native species and plan to make the Paddlefish the official Jefferson and Marion county fish.

LeFleur will introduce a resolution on Monday at the County Commission meeting. Baker plans to make it official with a mayoral proclamation on Tuesday.