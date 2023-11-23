DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Do you know where the tallest Christmas tree in the world is?

You may think of the 140-foot tall tree in Enid, Oklahoma, or the 284-foot tall tree in Indianapolis, but DeSoto Parish, Louisiana is about to take the title.

Friday, they’ll make Christmas history when they light up the sky with a beautiful world record of a Christmas Tree.

The tree stands at a towering 300 feet. That’s 28 stories tall! At 6:30 p.m. officials will light up the night with 10,250 beautiful LED lights. Enjoy some hot cocoa and visit with Santa Claus as officials unveil “The Spirit of DeSoto Tree.”

Construction began in early 2023 at the Stonewall Government Plaza communications tower, but plans have been in the works since December 2022. Sheriff Jayson Richardson thought it would be possible to put DeSoto at the top of the list and began contacting the FAA, FCC, Kay Radio & Electronics out of Alexandria, and various other sponsors and donors that would be willing to approve and cover the time and costs associated with the project.

Mr. Perry, a DeSoto Parish man creating a Christmas-themed business, accepted the challenge and jumped in to help.

The tree is expected to bring in tourists to visit and shop throughout the holiday season.