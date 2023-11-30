JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – For the past four decades, the Jefferson Candlelight Tour of Homes has brought in the Christmas season for East Texas. The public is welcome to step back in time and see lavishly decorated historic homes.

“The founders of Jefferson lived in these homes and so it’s exciting,” said chairman of the event, Candy Dickson.

Some of the homes on this tour date back to the 1860s. This year there are three homes, Dotson Home Place, Steamboat Inn, Terry McKinnon House, and a private rail car.

“We’re having the Jay Gould car, the Atalanta, which Jay Gould was a railroad magnet back in the time of the Vanderbilts, during the Industrial Revolution and so we have his railcar which he lived in,” said Dickson.

Dickson is a member of the Historic Jefferson Foundation, and their mission is to preserve history and invite the public to engage. The Foundation asks homeowners to put their historic homes on display, and the homeowners are compensated.

“We try to put about 10 years in between homes, but sometimes we have new homeowners of homes we just saw, and they’ve renovated. They’ve done something different so, you never have the same experience, it’s always something different,” said Dickson.

Homes are decorated in a variety of ways, by the homeowners themselves or a company, with multiple trees, Christmas villages, wreaths, live greenery, candlelight, and festive memorabilia.

Dotson Home Place decorated for the Jefferson Candlelight Tour of Homes

Tourgoers have six days to see the four locations, starting Thursday, November 30 from 3 pm- 7 pm. Tickets can be bought online, at the homes, or at the Candlelight Headquarters at Port Jefferson Outpost, 220 N. Polk St.

“We want everybody to come and experience. It’s an experience. It’s not just something. We want to provide an experience, make memories, and kick off your holiday spirit which I think, if you’ll agree with me, it does,” said Dickson.