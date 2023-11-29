MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Minden transforms into a winter wonderland for their annual ‘Christmas In Minden’ Festival on December 8-9.

“This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with something for everyone to enjoy. We invite residents and visitors to join us in creating cherished memories and spreading holiday cheer throughout Minden,” states Minden Mayor Nick Cox in a press release.

The enchanting event promises to fill the weekend with festive cheer family-friendly activities, and insert the joyous spirit of the holiday season.

Key Festival Highlights for Saturday, December 8th Include:

Lighting Ceremony to kick off the holiday season at 5:30 pm at the Minden Civic Center;

Holiday Wine Walk visitors 21 and over can stroll through Downtown Minden a taste eight wines and snacks from 5:30 pm – 8 pm; tickets are $25.

Or take a Free Hayride Tours of Christmas lights from 6-9 pm through Downtown Minden;

And on Sunday, December 9th

Christmas Bruch at Geaux Fresh Bistro & Bakery from 9 am – 1 pm at Geax Fresh

Sweet treats and photos with Santa at The Courtyard

Kid craft s at the Dorcheat Museum

Festive market inside The Venue on Pearl from 10 am – 5 pm

inside The Venue on Pearl from 10 am – 5 pm Christmas Parade in Downtown Minden at 4 pm

Live musical performance s including Louisiana Fiddler Amanda Shaw, choir, and orchestra throughout the evening

s including Louisiana Fiddler Amanda Shaw, choir, and orchestra throughout the evening And at 7:30 pm a firework display will shoot from the Webster Parish Courthouse parking lot.

