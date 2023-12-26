BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City business owner has maintained a tradition of feeding local law enforcement because he relates to the difficulty of being away from family and the struggle to find a good meal on the holiday.

The owner of Tubbs Hardware & Rental in Bossier City, Don Tubbs, empathizes with first responders who work on holidays – he says it can be difficult to find resources.

“I was a reserve deputy many years ago in Bossier Parish and I would work on Christmas day, and there was nowhere to eat. So, I got to thinking,” said Tubbs.

Tubbs wanted law enforcement to know his store, and people in Bossier City really appreciate law enforcement.

Ten years ago, Tubbs decided to cook warm meals and feed the blue on Christmas day.

“This is not a sacrifice to Tubb’s hardware. Not at all,” said Tubbs.

Tubbs Hardware and Rental celebrates ten years of feeding Bossier blue on Christmas Day.

The Bossier Parish Police Department, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police gathered at Tubbs today to pick up Christmas meals.

Tubb’s family, friends, and employees volunteered to help on Christmas day.

Tubb’s Close friend, Vince Maggio has helped the store feed the blue since their first Christmas. He says local law enforcement needs the support of their communities.

“Now I’m looking forward till I’m an old man. Keep doing it, to give back. Its makes you feel good inside I mean you if do it from the heart. That means it’s always right.” said Maggio.

Tubbs encourages others to show appreciation to first responders during holidays.

“All businesses and everyone, when you see a law enforcement officer, gosh, they’re our first line of defense. Police, state troopers, deputies, so I salute them every day of the year, but most particularly on Christmas day. Let’s show our appreciation.”