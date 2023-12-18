(KTAL/KMSS) – Attention all last-minute Christmas shoppers, look no further. Parenting and Lifestyle expert Amanda Mushro has got you covered!

Amanda Mushro has appeared on the Today Show and the Rachel Ray Show and is a contributor at Forbes.

With three children of her own, Mushro takes her personal experience insight and applies them to help other parents. She looks to help parents by sharing some current toy trends and must-have gifts.

Mobo Cruisers

Abena Doll

Tree House Play World

WOW Plus

TrainBots: 2-in-1 STEAM Maker Kit

Think Like a Shrink

Watch Amanda Mushro share insight Live on Monday, December 18, at 1:30 p.m. here at KTALnews.com.