(KTAL/KMSS) – AI app developer Ben McKean is helping people tackle loneliness during the holiday season.

The holidays are generally known for family and friends to reminisce over old memories, engage in their favorite topics of conversation or board games, and eat all the seasonal festive foods.

While it’s difficult for some to gather with their family due to work or travel restrictions, Mckean wants people to still feel connected.

The app Every utilizes AI to help users engage in conversational games catered to their interests.