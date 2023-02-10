(NEXSTAR) – Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Fear not. Yelp has got you covered.
The analysts at Yelp have sifted through their databases to help determine the most “romantic” restaurant in each state, based largely on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the words “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine” for each business. Yelp also included only restaurants that are not currently part of a major national chain, with no regard to any breadstick bouquets they may or may not have offered in the past.
Many of Yelp’s most “romantic” restaurants offer just the kind of vibe you’d expect — warm lighting, fancy place settings, foods you’re required to eat with utensils, etc. But cuisines vary, with some serving up seafood, or steaks, or French food, or Latin American cuisine or even fancy little pizzas (albeit the kind that isn’t baked into the vague shape of a heart).
Ready to book a lovey-dovey dining experience? Below are the most romantic restaurants in each state — as suggested by Yelp’s community of reviewers.
- Alabama — Amore Ristorante Italiano, in Birmingham
- Alaska — Altura Bistro, in Anchorage
- Arizona — Café Monarch, in Scottsdale
- Arkansas — Via Roma Italian Restaurant, in Hot Springs
- California — Barrel 33, in Ventura
- Colorado — Odyssey Italian Restaurant, in Denver
- Connecticut — Salute, in Hartford
- Washington, DC — dLeña
- Delaware — Henlopen City Oyster House, in Rehoboth Beach
- Florida — Pane & Vino, in Miami Beach
- Georgia — Canoe, in Atlanta
- Hawaii — Mama’s Fish House, in Paia
- Idaho — Satay Bistro, in Coeur d’Alene
- Illinois — Bavette’s Bar & Boeuf, in Chicago
- Indiana — Livery, in Indianapolis
- Iowa — Centro, in Des Moines
- Kansas — Georges French Bistro, in Wichita
- Kentucky — Buck’s Restaurant & Bar, in Louisville
- Louisiana — Irene’s, in New Orleans
- Maine — Street & Co., in Portland
- Maryland — Royal Taj, in Columbia
- Massachusetts — Bocado Tapas Wine Bar, in Worcester
- Michigan — Butcher’s Union, in Grand Rapids
- Minnesota — Young Joni, in Minneapolis
- Mississippi — Ely’s Restaurant & Bar, in Ridgeland
- Missouri — Polite Society, in St. Louis
- Montana — Tupelo Grille, in Whitefish
- Nebraska — Dolce, in Omaha
- Nevada — Herbs & Rye, in Las Vegas
- New Hampshire — Hanover Street Chophouse, in Manchester
- New Jersey — 618, in Freehold Township
- New Mexico — Geronimo, in Santa Fe
- New York — La Grand Boucherie, in New York
- North Carolina — The Cellar at Duckworth’s, in Charlotte
- North Dakota — Pirogue Grille, in Bismarck
- Ohio — L’Abatros, in Cleveland
- Oklahoma — Paseo Grille, in Oklahoma City
- Oregon — Lechon, in Portland
- Pennsylvania — Talula’s Garden, in Philadelphia
- Rhode Island — The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar, in Newport
- South Carolina — Circa 1886 Restaurant, in Charleston
- South Dakota — Ode to Food and Drinks, in Sioux Falls
- Tennessee — Alleia, in Chattanooga
- Texas — Kenny’s Wood Fired Grill, in Dallas
- Utah — Cliffside Restaurant, in St. George
- Vermont — Michael’s On the Hill, in Waterbury Center
- Virginia — Luce, in Norfolk
- Washington — The Pink Door, in Seattle
- West Virginia — Laury’s Restaurant, in Charleston
- Wisconsin — Grampa’s Pizzeria, in Madison
- Wyoming — Glorietta Trattoria, in Jackson
More information and links to each restaurant’s Yelp listing can be found at Yelp’s official site.