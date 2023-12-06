SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — There wasn’t a Christmas tree filled with ornaments at the birth of Jesus more than two thousand years ago, and historians are fairly certain Chevy Chase didn’t put up Christmas lights on the manger. So why do modern Americans decorate for Christmas with boughs of holly, trees, tinsel, ornaments, mistletoe, electric lights, wreaths, garlands, and stockings?

Surely there are stories of how and why each of these odd traditions became a part of the story of baby Jesus’ birth, right?

Right.

World’s first Christmas trees

The story of the world’s first Christmas tree is a little more than 500 years old and traces back to the Protestant Reformation.

Martin Luther was a monk who had had enough of church problems in the early 1500s, so he (accidentally) began a religious revolution that coincided with the invention of the printing press.

One of his main beefs with the church was the selling of indulgences.

Luther publicly stated that he who gives to the poor or lends to the needy does a better deed than he who buys indulgences. Luther’s protest angered a lot of people who were in high positions of religious authority, but the average citizen loved Luther for speaking what they viewed as the truth.

The story goes that Luther’s immense popularity amongst everyday people caused Christmas trees to become a part of modern Christmas traditions.

Here’s what happened, or at least according to the legend.

Luther was walking home one winter night when he saw stars twinkling behind the limbs of an evergreen tree. Legend says he thought it was so beautiful he recreated the scene indoors by placing candles within the limbs of an evergreen.

Is there any truth to the legend? Maybe. Here’s why.

Lutherans are responsible for the earliest recorded use of a Christmas tree. It was placed in the Cathedral of Strasbourg in 1539.

The tradition expanded and by the 1600s many Christmas trees in Germany were decorated with apples, a throwback to the days when Dec. 24 was “Adam and Eve Day.”

Chris Courchaine carries a Christmas tree he bought at Crystal River Christmas Trees in Alameda, Calif. on Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

Apples are symbolic of the ancient Jewish story of Adam and Eve, and the hanging of apples on trees has become a part of the reason why modern humans hang brightly colored, round ornaments on Christmas trees today.

For the religious feast of Adam and Eve, wafers of various shapes and candles, which symbolized Jesus being the light of the world, were placed on indoor, evergreen “paradise” trees. As time passed the communion wafers were replaced by decorative cookies. By the early 1700s, German Christmas trees were also decorated with red paper strips and nuts.

It appears that Christmas trees were once a beautiful extension of the home pantry, which is pretty amazing when you think about it. You could take all of the decorations down after the holiday was over and make a fruit salad if you wanted, and in truth you could still do the same thing today.

By the mid-1700s in Pennsylvania, Germans used a community Christmas tree that was built from wood, shaped like a pyramid, and decorated with candles. But some of the first religious leaders from Europe that settled along the eastern seaboard were dead-set against the idea of a Christmas tree–they even called Christmas trees “unholy.”

The White House didn’t get its first Christmas tree until 1853, and glass ornaments weren’t even introduced to the United States until three decades later.

Sears, Roebuck & Company sold the first artificial Christmas trees in the 1880s.

And the first Christmas Tree farm was started in New Jersey in 1901, the same year that Theodore Roosevelt tried to stop the Christmas tree tradition because forests were being destroyed.

Today our trees are covered in electric lights and storebought ornaments. Few modern Christmas trees feature the round, plump apples, beautiful nuts, and tasty cookies found in the history of Christian decor.

But the modern Christmas yule log (cake) version of jól logs celebrates the history of how Vikings used the trunks of indoor evergreen trees to start jól fires.

Boughs of holly

Modern man isn’t the first to feel the blues in winter. Throughout much of recorded human history, evergreen boughs have been hung over doorways and windows to keep out ghosts, illnesses, and other undesirables.

Ancient Vikings believed evil spirits and cold temperatures were present during the winter solstice, so they hung wreaths and brought evergreen trees inside because they believed it would protect against evil.

Larry Gurnee carries a $55 Christmas tree he selected with his wife, Libby Gurnee, at a Rotary Club tree sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in South Portland, Maine. (Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Ancient Romans celebrated winter solstice (the shortest day of the year) by decorating their homes and temples with–get this–evergreen boughs.

The Druids believed holly protected against witches and mad dogs, so there’s that.

In ancient Egypt, greenery represented Ra, the sun god, overcoming death.

Yule log

Haakon the Good, the King of Norway, became a Christian after visiting England. When he returned home, King Haakon ruled that Yule and Christmas should be celebrated at the same time.

That happened back in the 900s and the Viking-Christian combo of a tradition is still happening in many places across the world today.

Massive yule logs that were thick enough to burn for days were once used in winter solstice rituals. Now the making and eating of yule log cakes has mostly replaced the tradition of burning yule logs.

Stockings

Once upon a time people washed their socks and hung them by the fire to dry at night, and somehow that chore became a Christmas tradition.

Here’s how.

The story goes that a father couldn’t afford to pay the dowries for his three daughters, and Saint Nicholas felt so badly for the girls that he tossed three gold balls down the man’s chimney. Somehow the gold wound up in the daughters’ stockings, and the story of St. Nick was born.

But it wasn’t until New York in the 1800s that the humble Christmas stocking was penned for the first time by Washington Irving. When ‘The Night Before Christmas’ came out in 1823, the idea of stockings being hung by the chimney with care in hopes that St. Nick would soon be there began to circulate far and wide.

World’s first Christmas hymns

Christmas carols are a new thing, not an old tradition.

The three wise men weren’t singing “We Three Kings” as they walked up to the manger. There was no little drummer boy.

“Deck the halls with boughs of holly” was written during the Renaissance and highlights the blending of pre-Christian and Christian traditions.

But there’s a common theme in most Christmas music that has a direct connection to the story of the birth of Jesus: the themes of peace, joy, love, and the feeling of kinship we should all have for one another.

A few thousand years ago, a young doctor named Luke wrote, “And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.”

Luke was referring to an angel in the Christmas story that appeared to shepherds who were watching over their sheep on a starry, starry night. Those tidings of great joy to all people were about the birth of a baby in Bethlehem.

This image released by Peanuts Worldwide shows promotional art for the 1965 animated TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The soundtrack has sold more than five million copies. (Peanuts Worldwide via AP)

Baby Jesus grew up to challenge the way people acted toward one another. He insisted on peace and yet did resort to righteous anger at times. He helped those who were cast outside of society. He formed friendships with those that others hated.

And he taught that we should love others as much as we love ourselves, treating others as we wish to be treated and not as they treat us.

Forward through a few thousand years. Now we sing “deck the halls with boughs of holly” as we wait in line on Black Friday to buy our favorite electronics at 70% off.

Society is not the same–not even close. But the feeling behind Christmas–that sense of one’s shoulders becoming lighter as you let go of fear and experience joy and hope for the future–that feeling is the reason why historic traditions from all over the world merged with Christmas in the first place.

Maybe that’s why the Bishop of Aberdeen visited Virginia during Christmastime and noticed that in “every window hangs a holly wreath and a holly wreath on every door.” For there in Virginia, in 1926, the bishop found the feeling of peace on earth and goodwill toward men that we call the Christmas spirit.

Society really appreciates those who can put the feeling of the Christmas Spirit into song–and it is the Christmas Spirit behind all modern Christmas traditions that make the holiday just as special to Christians today as it was one hundred, one thousand, or even two thousand years ago.

There’s a reason that Bing Crosby’s version of “White Christmas” is still considered the best-selling single of all time.

It’s a Christmas spirit thing.