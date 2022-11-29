TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Following two of the biggest shopping days of the year, comes ‘Giving Tuesday’ which celebrates generously giving back to organizations in your community that make a difference.

This year Texarkana Resources for the Disabled is asking for the community’s help. The organization has been around for over 50 years serving residents in Texas and Arkansas.

The goal of the organization has been to teach and provide skills to those with disabilities to live independently.

“It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up, it’s giving them the skills, so one day that they don’t need us, they don’t need our support, they can find a job and work independently, they can live independently, they can do their laundry or cook for themselves, and that’s something that’s really unique to our program,” said CEO at Texarkana Resources Jennifer Lewis.

The nonprofit provides housing opportunities, work training, and its Resources Unlimited program that teaches day-to-day living skills.

Lewis says the organization serves over 100 people a year and that the number of people with disabilities is growing each year exponentially.

“These are adults with disabilities and a lot of times they’re the forgotten people you know children with disabilities grow up to be adults with disabilities and they still need help and if these adults don’t have a family anymore, we’re really one of their only resources and just because you’re an adult that doesn’t mean that you don’t need the help or services anymore and we really need the support.”

Lewis says the funds from Giving Tuesday will go towards expanding services.

“Times are changing, and we see a greater need in our community and for those that we currently serve, we are trying to expand our resources unlimited program to have a sensory room, we’re seeing more and more individuals on the autism spectrum, and we need a more conducive environment to help them thrive.”

The organization also wants to add an Indoor exercise room for rainy days. The goal is to raise $6,500.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Donations can be made by visiting their office located at 3015 E 19th Street, in Texarkana, Arkansas, or their website.