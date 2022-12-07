TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The streets of downtown Texarkana were filled with holiday cheer Monday night as Main Street Texarkana hosted its annual Christmas Parade.

This year’s theme was “All Aboard the T-Town Express,” celebrating all things trains!

Compared to other years, the parade had one of the biggest turnouts, with thousands of people coming from all over and about 110 entries, including decorated cars, trucks, floats, bands, and city vehicles.

This Texarkana Christmas parade has rolled for 38 years.

The parade also brought out Mr. and Mrs. Claus.