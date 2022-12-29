SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana needs community members to volunteer to donate food items and serve meals on New Year’s Day; they also need a chef to assist with the effort.

The Salvation Army NWLA has had its hands full, providing for those in need. With Thanksgiving, severe weather, and Christmas occurring within weeks of one another, they are asking the community to help the organization’s employees spend holidays with their families.

The organization asks local groups, churches, families, or anyone willing to provide or serve food during lunch and dinner on January 1.

Lunch will be served from noon to 1 p.m., and dinner between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Merkle Center of Hope Shelter. The Salvation Army NWLA expects to serve between 55 and 60 people.

Julie Allen, the Development Director of The Salvation Army of NWLA, says sponsors or volunteers will help the organization tremendously as they are short-staffed and in need of another chef.

“We really want to show the appreciation to our staff that’s here and give them a little bit of a break because they have been working very, very hard,” Allen said. “Coming off of thanksgiving, going into Christmas, going into the cold weather, it’s just been one thing after another, and we want to provide them some sort of a breather.“

The meals can be store-bought; however, they do need to be hot and ready to serve for those willing to sponsor.

If you are interested in volunteering or sponsoring, call the Salvation Army of NWLA AT 318-424-3200 ext. 19.