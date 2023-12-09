CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can help children in need in our community through a small gesture.

SporTran and Healthy Blue hosted a stuff-the-bus toy drive, calling on the community to help fill a city bus with gifts for local children. The bus began filling up on Friday morning and remained parked outside Sam’s Club in Shreveport until midnight.

Any child’s gift was welcome to be donated to low-income families in Caddo Parish Public Schools. The toys will be delivered to the school board’s homeless student program.

“To find out there are 1,500 kids that are homeless in Caddo Parish but they are still getting themselves to school is just incredible. The people who are doing the work to take care of them at the school board are incredible too. This has been our biggest stuff the bus and really, really heartfelt to everybody who works at SporTran,” said Leslie Peck, Director of Communications.

Both gifts and monetary donations were accepted to help students this Christmas.