SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local bakers compete for the title “Best Holiday Cookie in Town.”

To kick off a series of holiday activities, Artspace in downtown Shreveport held its first-ever Sno-Glo Cookie Competition.

20 bakers cooked up classic recipes that they transformed into artistic creations. It features different designs and displays, topped with chocolate chips, sprinkled with fun ideas to catch participants’ eyes and palettes as they get to walk around tasting the various cookies and talk with the artists.

Artspace said this new competition is a great way to combine local business and art.

“Culinary art is a really big thing. If you get a chance to look at those cookies, you will see some of the cutest, most sophisticated, most spiritual, and most delicious cookies this side of the North Pole,” said Pam Atchison, executive director for the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

KTAL/KMSS Loving Living Local host Susan Kirton was selected to be a cookie-eating expert judge who weighed in on the best cookie along with Shreveport Times writer Makenzie Boucher

The holiday fun continues at Artspace with a Silent Night Disco Dance Party on December 15 and a Tuba Player Christmas Music Show on December 16 inside Caddo Common Park.