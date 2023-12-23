SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Local seniors celebrated the holidays today at Riverview Hall in Downtown Shreveport.

Caddo Parks, SPAR, and Harmony Faith Ministries hosted the eleventh annual Senior Saints Christmas festival for people 55 and older.

Everyone who attended received Christmas dinner, a candy bag, door prizes, gifts, and fresh fruits and vegetables to take home.

“This is an event to put together a holly, jolly Christmas for seniors. Some seniors don’t receive one gift at Christmastime. They don’t get a Christmas meal. This event covers all of that,” says Harmony Faith Ministries, Joyce Maiden.

Joyce Maiden said the Senior Saints Christmas Festival was her grandmother’s idea 11 years ago.

Maiden jokes that she feels great when the event is over, as it takes two weeks of sleepless nights to host the sizable event.

Shreveport Senior Saints 11th Christmas festival spreading Christmas Cheer. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Robin Wilder)

Students from local schools collected and donated items to be given to the seniors as door prizes.

“At the end, they get a chance to get a grocery bag and go shopping for fruits and vegetables that’s the highlight of the event,” exclaims Maiden.