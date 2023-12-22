SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police department’s “Operation Santa Claus” is a non-profit, officer-referred program made up of law enforcement volunteers who find toys children request, wrap them, and deliver them to children in time for Christmas.

“I have a dream this is the best part of the job. When I signed up to be a police officer, this is what I signed up for,” said SPD Officer Shaqeya Holmes.

Shreveport firefighters and police officers joined together to surprise a local family for Christmas.

One of the deserving children in the family has cerebral palsy.

“I honestly just love seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces and, on the family’s faces, and I’m glad that we were able to help them,” said SPD Officer Destiny Washington.

Officers who delivered gifts say this brings them personal joy because many local officers are from the inner cities of Shreveport and have experienced needing additional help on Christmas.

Shreveport officers hope this community-oriented policing bridges a personal gap between communities and their police officers.

” Well, most of us are from the inner city here in Shreveport, Louisiana, So we have family members and different people that we grew up with. So, it’s kind of close-knit with us. So that’s why we care about this time of the year so much, because it’s a big deal with us because some of us come from less fortunate homes. So that’s why give us the grace or the spirit to do it this time of the season.” said SPD Officer Joshua Dowell.

Shreveport police department’s “Operation Santa Claus” starts around Thanksgiving and runs until two days before Christmas.