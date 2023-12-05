SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Get ready to get into the holiday spirit with Shreveport Little Theatre’s popular musical revue Winter Wonderettes.

According to SLT, this is a sequel to their previously produced productions of The Marvelous Wonderettes and Wonderettes: Dream On.

Winter Wonderettes, created by Roger Bean, is directed and choreographed by Laura M. Beeman Nugent, with musical director Kenyon Ackeberg.

The Wonderettes are back with the girls entertaining at a Holiday Party, where Santa turns up missing. The show features holiday classics for all ages!

Winter Wonderettes will feature Jessica Brock, Liesl Cruz, Emily Petzold, and Christi Rhodes.

“There’s a lot of crowd participation, a lot of good Christmas music, so it’s a great time,” says Cristi Rhodes.

Performances are scheduled for December 8, 9, 15, 16 at 7:30 p.m. and December 10, 16, 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30, you can buy them at Shreveport Little Theatre or by calling SLT’s Box Office at (318) 424-4439 for reservations. SLT is located at 812 Margaret Place.