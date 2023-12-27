SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Holiday travel is underway as people head back home for the holidays.

As many head back home to prep for the new year, airport travel could be chaotic this time of the year, so making sure you hit the right travel deadlines to catch your flight is important.

“And very important if you expect to make your flight, you know you don’t know what kind of other people are also traveling and the additional people traveling for the holidays. So absolutely plan,” said Louisiana native and now San Antonio resident Anna Gould.

Airport Business and Development Manager Mark Crawford says travel deadlines are pivotal.

“It’s important during the busy holiday travel season as well as any time of year to arrive early. You know, if you’re flying American, Delta, or United, we always recommend that you be here at least an hour and a half early. Those planes – most of them hold 76 people, that means there’s gonna be 75 other people trying to get through security for each of those planes That are going out. Your traveling Allegiant – those planes hold 186 people, so there’s that many people to try to get checked into the ticket counter, and the TSA checkpoint we always recommend two hours before your scheduled departure,” says Mark Crawford.

With more people expected to hit the roads and airports, there is hope that everything will go smoothly

“I generally get there about an hour and a half beforehand. This time, after hearing all the holiday travel, delays, and things, I Went Ahead and got there about two hours prior, and I didn’t have any issues at all,” Gould said.

“Typically, with Shreveport, it is a smaller airport at least an hour before we’re going to Dallas, so I was an hour before. It’s typically not that many people here. You can kind of push the edge a little bit,” says Louisiana Native visiting from Orlando Josh Hagins.

Crawford says Monday and Friday are the airport’s busiest days of the week

“Thursday as well we expect that towards the weekend Vegas flights on Fridays and Mondays,” says Crawford

While some are headed home after wrapping up the Christmas celebrations, some are just beginning

“It’s amazing it’s always good to be back home, back where I came from got to see my daughter, my girl my family, that’s what I’m here for. just had a good time,” says Hagins.