First Methodist Church hosted its annual Christmas Day Love Feast, which has been a tradition since 1982.

Church members and Christian Services Organization served home-cooked meals, gave out presents, and even provided entertainment.

Their overall mission was to help those who are hungry or do not have family to spend the holidays with. Director of Local Missions Michelle Osborn said, “So we serve the Love Feast for anyone who’s searching for a meal or searching for family on Christmas Day. We wanna be a place where people can come sit down and have some fellowship, more than just a hot meal, but of course, we provide the hot meal too, and we do a lot of gifts.”

David Alice from Silver Star and the Picadilly location in the St. Vincent Mall donated food to serve the community and gifts were donated by church members and Christian Services.

Osborn also says, “I think this year has been unusually hard for people. Food’s expensive, life is expensive, bills are expensive and it’s just been a tricky year. I think coming out of COVID a lot of people are still dealing with mental issues from that and it doesn’t surprise me that we have more people today. I think that people are looking for family, they’re looking for ways to be in community with others which is just as important than filling your bellies”.

Members of both organizations say they hope to keep the tradition going for many more years.