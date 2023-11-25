SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) —Centenary College’s annual Christmas Candlelight Service is said to be filled with soulful performances that inspire and fill your heart with joy.

“Centenary’s Christmas Candlelight Service is always a beautiful and uplifting way to begin the holiday season, and we hope the community will join us for the celebration,” said Centenary College Chaplain Reverin Lindy Broderick.

The Christmas Candlelight Service will be held in the College’s Brown Chapel on Friday, December 1, 2023. Gathering music begins at 5:30 p.m., and a program of Lessons and Carols begins at 6:00 p.m.

This year’s service centers on the theme of “Peace.” It is free and open to the public.

Rev. Broderick notes, “We’re following our tradition of the timeless rhythm of Lessons and Carols as we feature selected scripture readings interspersed with carols, hymns, and anthems that tell the story of how Christmas brings God’s peace on earth, for which we are all yearning.”

Centenary students and staff will read scripture, and feature special guests from United Methodist Church and Louisiana Conference Bishop Delores Williamston.