SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR) called students from across Shreveport to write about their best Christmas experience.

The contest was open to elementary, middle, and high school students, with the essay prompt to write about what Christmas means to them.

“I wrote about that it’s not always about the presents that you get. It’s about the people you love,” said elementary school winner Zoë Ellis.

Zoë says she feels grateful she had the opportunity to participate and loves to write stories.

Zoë’s mother, Caitlin Ellis, says her mouth dropped open, the biggest smile spread across her face, and a little quiet squeal escaped her. Zoë ran to tell her grandparents and was so proud.

“This was such a lovely experience for her. It made me feel proud of her for entering a city contest on her own/outside of school as well as grateful and proud to be a part of the Shreveport community,” shares Caitlin.

Middle School winner Da’viyuh Howard says he submitted his essay and did not think he was going to win.

Da’viyuh said his essay was about playing in the snow with his friends and family.

“We had a snowball fight, and the roads were covered in snow and ice,” illustrated Da’viyuh.

Da’viyuh says his mom inspired him.

High school winner Tradarius Moore says he enjoys writing and was shocked to find out he won.

“My essay was about how I want to spend time with my family for Christmas because I only really get to spend time with them because they all live out of town. We do a tradition every year; they come down every year for Christmas, and that’s the only time I spend time with them,” shared Tradarius Moore.

Tradarius expressed his excitement and anticipation, saying that he couldn’t wait to see his family again.

The winner collected their prizes, which included gift cards, notebooks, pens, and more.

The Mayor of Shreveport, Tom Arceneaux, delivered the prizes and congratulated each winner.