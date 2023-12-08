BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — ‘Shop with a Cop‘ mission to bring Christmas joy to children by letting them shop for toys with the community’s first responders.

This nationwide event helps underserved children and families who may not experience what it’s like to receive a toy.

This year, Bossier City renames the popular event to ‘Heroes and Helpers’ to include police officers but firefighters.

Throughout the day, first responders accompany children as they shop for their personal gifts. This experience helps build better relationships and perceptions of first responders.

In a press release, President of Bossier City Police Union #645, Sargent Shawn Poudrier, said that this is always the officer’s favorite event because it allows the community and children to see our Police and First Responders as “Servants that not only keep our community safe.. but also as servants that care.”

Bossier Parish Schools identified 32 children and families.