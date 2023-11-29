SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than 35 retailers and shops in Shreveport will allow holiday shoppers to shop after regular business hours, and you’re invited to attend this 9th annual event.

“Tinsel” will occur at the Line Avenue corridor in Shreveport on Fri., Dec. 1, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The route will go from Uptown Center to Superior Steakhouse, and you are welcome to park your car at either location to begin the exciting night of shopping, food, and fun.

Tickets to the event include chauffeured transportation (iShuttle), exclusive discounts, and Tinsel parties inside the shops.

After the shopping ends at 9 p.m., head to the after-party at Cypress by the Revenir, featuring Tinsel-only drink specials and a live DJ.

Tickets are $35 each and are available at tinselshreveport.com. Follow Tinsel Shreveport on Facebook and Instagram or call (318) 218-1845 for more information.