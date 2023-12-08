CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office members are ringing the bell this holiday season.

CPSO Deputies and Sheriff Steve Prator were on hand at the Kroger Marketplace on Ellerbe Road Friday, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army on Friday.

“There are many Red Kettle Reasons to give this holiday season, and while this friendly competition is a good one, the best reason is because you know you’ll be helping the Salvation Army feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, and change lives,” Sheriff Prator said.

The sheriff asks anyone who can stop by, visit with members of CPSO, and bring some change “to help bring about change in Caddo Parish.”