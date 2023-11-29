SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You’d better not pout until after Dec. 21, because Santa Claus will be at Shreve Memorial Library branches across Caddo Parish during the month of December.

Beginning on Dec. 5, kids of all ages can meet Santa at the library and enjoy special holiday programs. Word on the street says that Santa will even bring some of his friends with him!

Go see Santa on the following dates at these SML locations: