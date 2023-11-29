SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You’d better not pout until after Dec. 21, because Santa Claus will be at Shreve Memorial Library branches across Caddo Parish during the month of December.
Beginning on Dec. 5, kids of all ages can meet Santa at the library and enjoy special holiday programs. Word on the street says that Santa will even bring some of his friends with him!
Go see Santa on the following dates at these SML locations:
- David Raines Branch, 2855 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Wed., Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m.
- Hamilton/South Caddo Branch, 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Wed., Dec. 6, 10:00 a.m.
- Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard, Sat., Dec. 6, 3 p.m.
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Mon., Dec. 9, 3 p.m.
- North Shreveport Branch, 4844 North Market Street, Dec. 11, 4:30 p.m.
- Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Wed., Dec. 11, 5 p.m.
- Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue. Dec. 13, 10 a.m.
- Hosston Branch, 15478 U.S. Hwy 71, Hosston, Dec. 13, 3:30 p.m.
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.
- Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood, Dec. 18, 10 a.m.
- Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue, Dec. 18, 3:30 p.m.
- Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport, Dec. 18, 5 p.m.
- Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher, Dec. 19, 4:30 p.m.
- West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Dec. 19, 4:30 p.m.
- Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa, Dec. 20, 4 p.m.
- North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian, Dec. 21, 10 a.m.
- Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City, Dec. 21, 3 p.m.
- Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Dec. 21, 4 p.m.